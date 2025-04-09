UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, IFRC strengthen humanitarian partnership

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 9 (ANI/WAM): Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations, met with Xavier Castellanos Mosquera, Under Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi to discuss ways to strengthen humanitarian cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting joint efforts to address urgent humanitarian needs and ensure that life-saving assistance reaches the most vulnerable--especially the sick, children, women, and the elderly.

Al Shamsi emphasised the UAE's unwavering dedication to international humanitarian action and commended the IFRC's extensive work in crisis-affected regions around the world. He underscored the UAE's ongoing support to humanitarian operations, highlighting the country's role as a key partner of the international community in enabling urgent and effective responses to alleviate suffering around the world.

Castellanos expressed appreciation for the UAE's continued engagement with the IFRC and acknowledged the critical role the UAE plays in advancing global humanitarian efforts and the Emirates Red Crescent Society's (ERCS) efforts to advancing emergency healthcare. In line with this shared interest, the ERCS intends to explore closer cooperation with the IFRC on capacity building for its emergency health system, with the aim of enhancing its ability to respond more effectively and rapidly to crises.

The two officials reviewed current joint initiatives and explored opportunities to expand collaboration, including enhancing emergency preparedness, response coordination, and the delivery of sustainable support to communities facing crises.

Both sides stressed the importance of upholding humanitarian principles of neutrality and impartiality, and reiterated their shared belief that strong, strategic partnerships are essential to meet today's growing humanitarian challenges. New areas of collaboration that align with emerging needs and shared strategic priorities will be explored.

The meeting highlighted the long-standing partnership between the UAE and the IFRC and their joint commitment to ensuring that humanitarian assistance is timely, effective, and grounded in dignity and solidarity. (ANI/WAM)

