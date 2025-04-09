DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, IFRC strengthen humanitarian partnership

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, IFRC strengthen humanitarian partnership

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations, met with Xavier Castellanos Mosquera, Under Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi to discuss ways to strengthen humanitarian cooperation.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:41 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 9 (ANI/WAM): Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations, met with Xavier Castellanos Mosquera, Under Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi to discuss ways to strengthen humanitarian cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting joint efforts to address urgent humanitarian needs and ensure that life-saving assistance reaches the most vulnerable--especially the sick, children, women, and the elderly.

Al Shamsi emphasised the UAE's unwavering dedication to international humanitarian action and commended the IFRC's extensive work in crisis-affected regions around the world. He underscored the UAE's ongoing support to humanitarian operations, highlighting the country's role as a key partner of the international community in enabling urgent and effective responses to alleviate suffering around the world.

Advertisement

Castellanos expressed appreciation for the UAE's continued engagement with the IFRC and acknowledged the critical role the UAE plays in advancing global humanitarian efforts and the Emirates Red Crescent Society's (ERCS) efforts to advancing emergency healthcare. In line with this shared interest, the ERCS intends to explore closer cooperation with the IFRC on capacity building for its emergency health system, with the aim of enhancing its ability to respond more effectively and rapidly to crises.

The two officials reviewed current joint initiatives and explored opportunities to expand collaboration, including enhancing emergency preparedness, response coordination, and the delivery of sustainable support to communities facing crises.

Advertisement

Both sides stressed the importance of upholding humanitarian principles of neutrality and impartiality, and reiterated their shared belief that strong, strategic partnerships are essential to meet today's growing humanitarian challenges. New areas of collaboration that align with emerging needs and shared strategic priorities will be explored.

The meeting highlighted the long-standing partnership between the UAE and the IFRC and their joint commitment to ensuring that humanitarian assistance is timely, effective, and grounded in dignity and solidarity. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper