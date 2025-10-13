DT
UAE national cycling team wins 17 medals in Arab Cycling Championship in Iraq

UAE national cycling team wins 17 medals in Arab Cycling Championship in Iraq

ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
Sulaymaniyah [Iraq], October 12 (ANI/WAM): The UAE national cycling team concluded its participation in the Arab Cycling Championship, hosted in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, with an impressive tally of 17 medals -- 11 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze.

On the final day, Abdullah Jassim claimed the gold medal in the elite men's road race, achieving a double victory after previously winning the individual time trial. His teammate Ahmed Al Mansoori finished third, earning the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Maadhed Al Mashghouni won gold in the junior's road race, and the junior team secured the silver medal in the team classification for the same event.

At the team level, the UAE senior team continued its dominance by topping the overall team standings, outperforming Iraq and Jordan. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

