UAE national team raises medal tally to 11 at 2025 World Youth jiu-jitsu Championship in Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], November 9 (ANI/WAM): The UAE jiu-jitsu national team (U16), sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, raised its total medal tally to 11 at the 2025 World Youth jiu-jitsu Championship - U16-U18-U21 in Bangkok, Thailand, taking place from 8th to 14th November.

The achievement comes after the girls' under-16 team added four new medals on Saturday, including one silver and three bronze, to the seven medals won by the boys' team on the opening day.

Sara Farook won silver in the 48 kg category, while Mathail Alhammadi and Ghaiaheb Alrashdi earned bronze in the 36 kg division, and Maitha Alkarbi claimed bronze in the 40 kg division. With these results, the UAE team's total in the under-16 division now stands at 11 medals, including two gold, three silver and six bronze.

Abdulla Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the impressive performance and steady progress shown by the Emirati girls on the second day of competition. He said their skill, confidence and discipline highlight the continued development of women's jiu-jitsu in the UAE, supported by the vision of the nation's leadership and the Federation's commitment to nurturing Emirati talent.

He said, "This strong start gives us great motivation to maintain our momentum in the under-18 and under-21 categories and to increase our medal tally further. It also reinforces the UAE's standing among the leading jiu-jitsu nations on the world stage."

Sara Farook, who won silver in the 48 kg category, said, "Standing on the podium at the 2025 World Championship and winning silver is a dream come true. The matches were tough, but with the guidance of our coaches and the support of my teammates, I stayed focused on representing the UAE in the best way possible. I'm proud to have contributed to the team's success and will keep working hard to win gold and raise the UAE flag in future competitions."

The championship continues on Monday, 10th November, with the boys' under-18 category, as the UAE national team looks to build on its momentum and add to its growing medal count. (ANI/WAM)

