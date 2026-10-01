UAE orders probe into Flydubai cockpit stabbing incident on Israel-bound flight

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 1 (ANI): An investigation has been ordered by the UAE prosecutor general into the incident aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, which made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the co-pilot stabbed the pilot in an apparent attempt to crash the plane, The Times of Israel reported.

According to state news agency reports, the upcoming inquiry will look closely into the circumstances and underlying motives. Specifically, investigators will probe whether the event had links to any terrorist activity or involved prior planning or direction.

Advertisement

Explaining the legal jurisdiction, the statement outlined that UAE judicial authorities hold authority over the case because the aircraft is registered in the nation and flies under its flag. Under national legislation, the statement noted that UAE law applies to crimes committed on board "even if they occur outside the country’s territory."

Advertisement

Highlighting India's steadfast solidarity following the terrifying mid-air incident aboard the Israel-bound flight after the violent cockpit attack, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi shared on X that Ambassador Deepak Mittal and Consul General in Dubai Vishnu Vardhan Reddy met the family members of Captain Smit Machchhar to convey unwavering support.

"Amb @d_mittal73 & CG Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy met the family members of Captain Smit Machchhar to convey the Govt of India’s unwavering support to the hero and his family. India stands immensely proud of Captain Smit for his exceptional bravery and selfless service," the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi posted on X.

Advertisement

Echoing the sentiment, India's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Deepak Mittal, posted on X:

"We are proud of Capt Smit for his bravery to save so many lives and avert a tragedy. Just met the family and conveyed the greetings and full support of the Government of India in ensuring the welfare and wellbeing of the Indian Hero."

India's Consul General in Dubai, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, joined the Ambassador in reaching out to the family to reassure them of the nation's steadfast backing and appreciation for the pilot's extraordinary courage.

The high-level outreach came after Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia following the altercation in the cockpit in which Captain Machchhar was seriously injured. Warning that the emergency could have resulted in catastrophic mass casualties, officials underscored the gravity of the situation before the aircraft landed safely in Tabuk.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Captain Machchhar for displaying courage despite being seriously injured.

"The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Smit's valour fills us with immense pride," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that he had spoken to Machchhar’s family and enquired about his health, stating, "Today, I had a conversation with his father Bhupendrabhai, his mother Gitaben, and his wife Sonalben. His medical treatment is currently ongoing, and today the entire world feels proud of him."

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is a seasoned aviator with more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and around 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 aircraft. Before joining Flydubai, he spent 11 years with SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain.

Meanwhile, Flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel as the investigation into Wednesday's mid-air incident remains underway, according to the airline. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)