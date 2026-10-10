UAE participates in 12th GCC Labour Minister’s Committee meeting in Bahrain

Dubai [UAE], October 10 (ANI/WAM): Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, participated in the 12th meeting of the Labour Ministers Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held in Bahrain on 8th October.

The meeting brought together labour and human resources ministers from GCC member states to discuss labour market development, emerging challenges and regional cooperation.

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HH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, received Al Awar and the participating ministers at Al-Qudaibiya Palace, in the presence of Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, and Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC.

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The reception was held as part of Bahrain's preparations to host the 46th session of the GCC Supreme Council, known as the Bahrain Summit.

During the reception, the ministers and heads of delegation conveyed the greetings and best wishes of GCC leaders to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for Bahrain's continued progress and prosperity. They also expressed appreciation for the Kingdom's efforts in hosting the meeting and advancing GCC cooperation.

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Addressing the committee, Al Awar stressed the importance of GCC cooperation and knowledge-sharing in developing labour markets capable of responding to economic and technological changes and evolving skills requirements, while balancing competitiveness, worker protection and labour market stability.

He highlighted the UAE's efforts to develop an integrated labour market that combines economic growth, flexible legislation and investment in human capital, skills, innovation and digital transformation.

He said the approach was supported by strong government and private sector partnerships and a regulatory framework that balances economic competitiveness with workers' rights and stable employment relationships.

The meetings addressed several priority issues, including following up on the implementation of the Committee's decisions, coordinating common positions at Arab and international forums, addressing the impact of current exceptional circumstances on GCC labour markets, regulating work in the platform economy, and advancing green jobs and skills transformation.

The committee also reviewed progress under its 2024–2029 strategy, including the adoption of the Guideline on Equality and Gender Balance in the Labour Market, developed by the UAE.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Al Awar and the accompanying delegation attended an awards ceremony held under the patronage and in the presence of Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, alongside GCC ministers responsible for civil service, social affairs, labour and human resources.

Khalil Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market Operations and Emiratisation at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, was honoured in the Outstanding Civil Service Professionals category across GCC countries.

The ceremony also recognised two UAE-based companies that won the 2025 Nafis Award in exceptional categories for achieving the highest Emiratisation rates.

They were Al-Futtaim Group, represented by Yousuf Ali Al Falasi, General Manager of Al-Futtaim Facilities Management, and GEMS Education Group, represented by Hamdan Al Raisi, Senior Vice President of Government Relations at the Group.

Cyber 50, a cybersecurity company, was also honoured, represented by its owner, Eng. Abdullah Badr Al Sayari, for being selected among the 100 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) recognised under the Future 100 initiative in 2024. (ANI/WAM)

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