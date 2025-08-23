DT
PT
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 23 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and as part of his generous initiative, preparations are underway for the ninth aid ship within the framework of ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'', carrying urgent humanitarian and relief assistance for those affected in the Gaza Strip.

This initiative comes in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to launch Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aimed at strengthening the humanitarian response and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people amid the current humanitarian crisis.

The ship will be loaded with approximately 7,000 tonnes of essential food supplies, scheduled to sail off in the coming days for Gaza as part of an urgent response to escalating living needs resulting from the worsening humanitarian situation. The effort reflects the UAE's ongoing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and providing immediate relief in times of crisis.

Since its launch, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has already included the preparation and dispatch of eight previous aid ships, carrying thousands of tons of food, medical supplies, and shelter materials. These shipments, delivered through a continuous sea and air bridge, embody the UAE's steadfast commitment to supporting its Palestinian brothers and sisters. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

