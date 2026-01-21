UAE President accepts US invitation to Gaza "Board of Peace"

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 21 (ANI): Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has accepted the invitation from the United States to join the "Board of Peace" for Gaza as announced by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised that the UAE's decision reflects the importance of fully implementing President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which is critical for the realisation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. He reaffirmed the UAE's confidence in President Trump's leadership and commitment to global peace, exemplified by the historic Abraham Accords.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's readiness to contribute actively to the mission of the Board of Peace, supporting greater cooperation, stability, and prosperity for all, according to UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Trump has also invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the Gaza Board of Peace, describing him as one of several world leaders considered for the initiative.

The formation of the Gaza Board of Peace, as part of Phase 2 of the 20-Point Peace Plan to end the conflict in the Middle East, aims to promote stability and oversee post-conflict reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

Responding to questions from reporters during a media gaggle, Trump said that Putin was among those invited to participate in the board, which he claimed would work toward peace and stability in Gaza.

When asked directly whether he had invited President Putin to join the Board of Peace, Trump replied, "Yes, he's one of the people. These are world leaders. And the answer is yes."

The Board of Peace was proposed by Trump last September as part of his plan to end the war in Gaza, although the initiative now seems to be aimed at mediating global conflict more broadly.

According to a White House statement, the proposed Executive Board members will oversee portfolios critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success. These include governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation.

Prime Minister Modi has been invited by Trump to serve on the Gaza Peace Board.

However, countries that commit USD 1 billion would secure permanent seats on the board, while those that do not pay could still join for a three-year term. (ANI)

