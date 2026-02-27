DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UAE President attends reunion of individuals present during founding of the Union

UAE President attends reunion of individuals present during founding of the Union

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:20 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 27 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday attended a gathering of individuals who took part in the historic day on which the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, alongside his fellow Rulers, raised the UAE flag upon the formation of the Union.

Advertisement

For the first time since that day, a number of those present have come together in this gathering.

Advertisement

Nahyan also viewed a collection of more than 60 rare and previously unpublished photographs documenting historic scenes from the day the Union was formed and the flag of the United Arab Emirates was raised for the first time on 2 December 1971 at Union House in Dubai.

Advertisement

The collection includes an original print signed by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as the original photographic negatives.

He expressed his appreciation for the collection and its historical and symbolic significance in capturing defining moments in the nation's history. He recalled the pivotal role played by Sheikh Zayed and his fellow Rulers in realising the vision of unity and establishing the Union.

Advertisement

In a gesture of recognition, the President hosted an iftar at Qasr Al Bahr for a number of individuals who witnessed Sheikh Zayed raising the UAE flag for the first time. They spoke of their pride in having taken part in one of the most significant moments in UAE history and shared their memories of the day the Union was formed.

He also engaged in cordial conversation with attendees and their families, conveying Ramadan greetings and expressing his hopes that the holy month would bring continued blessings to the UAE and its people. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts