Home / World / UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad

ANI
Updated At : 03:11 AM Feb 19, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 19 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the First-Class Medal of Independence to Kedallah Younous Hamidi Elhadj Mamadi, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the country, and in appreciation of his work to bolster bilateral ties.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, presented the medal to Kedallah Mamadi, expressing his best wishes for his future assignment and commending his role in strengthening the close relations between the UAE and the Republic of Chad across various fields.

For his part, Kedallah Mamadi expressed his sincere gratitude to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising the achievements of the UAE, which reflect its ambitious vision and its leadership's commitment to enhancing the country's global standing.

He also conveyed his appreciation to all government entities in the UAE for their support and cooperation during his tenure, which enabled him to carry out his duties effectively and contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Tags :
