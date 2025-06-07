DT
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Adha greetings with world leaders

ANI
Updated At : 06:45 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 7 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings in phone calls on Friday with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco; and Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran.

During the calls, the leaders exchanged warm wishes, praying that the occasion would bring blessings, prosperity and peace to their peoples and countries.

They also expressed their hopes for continued security, stability and well-being for Muslim nations and the whole world. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)


