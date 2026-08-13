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Home / World / UAE President, King of Bahrain discuss fraternal ties and regional developments

UAE President, King of Bahrain discuss fraternal ties and regional developments

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ANI
Updated At : 03:48 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 13 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain discussed the longstanding fraternal ties between the two countries and ways to further strengthen cooperation across various fields, particularly the economy and development, in support of mutual priorities and interests.

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The discussions took place as received Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, who is on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

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The two leaders also reviewed regional and international issues of shared interest, including developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to strengthen security and stability for the benefit of all countries and peoples of the region.

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Both sides expressed pride in the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Bahrain and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation, particularly in light of the shared challenges the region is facing and the need for close coordination and cooperation.

Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa praised the UAE's steadfast support for Bahrain, which has contributed to strengthening the Kingdom's capability and effectiveness in addressing various challenges.

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The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and several officials.

Also in attendance were Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser and Commander of the Royal Guard of Bahrain, and the delegation accompanying His Majesty, which included a number of Sheikhs and Bahraini officials.

Earlier today, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa arrived in the UAE and was welcomed at the airport by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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