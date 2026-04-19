UAE President meets Ruler of Fujairah and conducts inspection of Fujairah Port

Fujairah [UAE], April 19 (ANI/WAM): UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

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During the meeting, Their Highnesses discussed a number of national issues in light of the UAE's continued development, affirming that the aspirations of the people remain at the core of the leadership's focus and a central pillar of development plans and national initiatives now and in the future.

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They also praised the strong values that characterise UAE society, noting their role in strengthening cohesion and unity and enhancing efforts to address challenges. They expressed their wishes for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity, praying for its lasting security, stability, and advancement.

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His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, conducted an inspection of Fujairah Port, where they reviewed operations and the measures in place to ensure business continuity at the highest levels of operational efficiency.

Their Highnesses affirmed that Fujairah Port is a key UAE asset, playing an important role in supporting the national economy and international energy market while contributing to strengthening the UAE's position in global trade.

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Also accompanying Their Highnesses during the tour were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and several ministers and officials. (ANI/WAM)

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