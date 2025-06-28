DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / UAE President, President of European Council discuss UAE-EU ties, regional developments

UAE President, President of European Council discuss UAE-EU ties, regional developments

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:30 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 28 (ANI/ WAM): UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call on Friday from Antonio Costa, President of the European Council.

Advertisement

The call explored various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the European Union and its member states, as well as ways to broaden these ties to deliver mutual benefits and progress.

The two sides discussed ongoing negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the European Union, highlighting its importance in advancing relations and supporting joint development goals.

Advertisement

UAE President and the President of the European Council reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a particular focus on developments in the Middle East. They emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to enable the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of civilians.

They also called for intensified international efforts to advance progress towards a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

Advertisement

The two sides further underlined the vital importance of diplomacy and dialogue in resolving regional crises and safeguarding regional and global security and stability. (ANI/ WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts