UAE President, President of European Council discuss UAE-EU ties, regional developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 28 (ANI/ WAM): UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call on Friday from Antonio Costa, President of the European Council.

The call explored various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the European Union and its member states, as well as ways to broaden these ties to deliver mutual benefits and progress.

The two sides discussed ongoing negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the European Union, highlighting its importance in advancing relations and supporting joint development goals.

UAE President and the President of the European Council reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a particular focus on developments in the Middle East. They emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to enable the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of civilians.

They also called for intensified international efforts to advance progress towards a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

The two sides further underlined the vital importance of diplomacy and dialogue in resolving regional crises and safeguarding regional and global security and stability. (ANI/ WAM)

