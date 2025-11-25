DT
UAE President receives invitation to attend GCC Summit in Bahrain

UAE President receives invitation to attend GCC Summit in Bahrain

ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 25 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received an invitation from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain to take part in the 46th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, set to be held in Bahrain this December.

The written invitation was delivered during a meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, where His Highness welcomed Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Ambassador to the UAE.

Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah conveyed King Hamad bin Isa's warm greetings and best wishes for His Highness the President's continued health and happiness, along with his hopes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

His Highness asked the Bahraini Ambassador to convey his greetings to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa, along with his sincere wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the Kingdom of Bahrain. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

