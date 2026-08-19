UAE President receives phone call from US President

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 19 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from US President Donald Trump.

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During the call, the UAE President and President Trump discussed cooperation between the UAE and the United States and ways to further strengthen ties in support of mutual interests.

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The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to address them. (ANI/WAM)

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