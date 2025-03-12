DT
UAE President receives phone call from Uzbek President

UAE President receives phone call from Uzbek President

ANI
Updated At : 07:12 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 12 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the call, the two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan, praying for blessings, prosperity, and stability for their nations, the Islamic world, and the entire globe.

The discussion also covered ways to strengthen cooperation and expand bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, infrastructure, and artificial intelligence, among other sectors that serve mutual interests and benefit both nations.

Additionally, the two leaders reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on developments in these areas. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

