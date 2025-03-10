UAE President receives teachers, administrators, outstanding students in celebration of Ramadan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 10 (ANI/WAM): President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed a group of teachers, administrators, and outstanding students from various schools to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, His Highness congratulated the attendees on the holy month of Ramadan and prayed for continued blessings, happiness, and prosperity for them and their families.

He expressed his appreciation for their dedication to the education sector, emphasising that human-centred education, focused on enhancing skills and capabilities, remains a national priority, as it paves the way for a brighter future.

His Highness underscored the UAE's commitment to leveraging technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence, to enhance education while reaffirming that exceptional individuals--whether teachers, administrators, or students - are the driving force behind the education system and play a fundamental role in achieving its objectives.

His Highness encouraged the teachers, administrators, and students to continue their hard work and perseverance in pursuit of their aspirations and in service to their communities.

The gathering was attended by a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials, in addition to various educational leaders. (ANI/WAM)

