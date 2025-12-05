UAE President, Sheikhs attend March of Union to mark 54th Eid Al Etihad

Al Watba [UAE], December 5 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by sheikhs and guests of the UAE, attended today the March of the Union held in celebration of the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad.

Organised by the Presidential Court, the event featured the participation of tribesmen from across the nation and took place as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025 in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

Also in attendance were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; His Excellency Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; as well as a number of sheikhs, senior officials, citizens, and other guests.

the President greeted participants in the March and expressed his pleasure at this genuine expression of national unity, through which Emiratis affirmed their love for the nation, their strong sense of belonging, and their pride in being united. He stated that the UAE draws its strength from its people, who are bound by loyalty and driven by a shared commitment to serve the nation and raise its flag. He expressed confidence that through this sincere spirit of patriotism, the UAE will continue to flourish and the future will hold even greater promise.

Tribesmen from across the UAE marched from Al Hosn Gate, waving flags and singing traditional songs that reflected their pride in the strength of the union and their support for the country's leadership.

The celebration included the national anthem and performances by traditional Emirati groups showcasing Al-Ayyala, Al-Azi, and Al-Nadb. It also featured horse and camel displays and a variety of other cultural presentations. The March saw the participation of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, as well as folk performances by a visiting troupe from the Republic of Azerbaijan. Overhead, the UAE's Al Fursan aerobatic team delivered a striking aerial display trailing smoke in the colours of the national flag.

Several sheikhs took part in the closing segment of the March, joining Emiratis in an atmosphere of pride and celebration. (ANI/WAM)

