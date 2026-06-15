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Home / World / UAE President to participate in G7 Summit hosted by France

UAE President to participate in G7 Summit hosted by France

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ANI
Updated At : 11:29 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 15 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will participate in the 52nd G7 Summit, which will take place from 15 to 17 June in Évian-les-Bains, at the invitation of His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.

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The UAE's invitation to participate in the summit reflects the global recognition accorded to the country and its role in promoting international cooperation and addressing shared challenges. (ANI/WAM)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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