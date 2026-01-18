UAE President to visit India on Jan 19

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, will pay an official visit to India on January 19, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

This will be Nahyan's third official visit to India since assuming office as President of the UAE, and his fifth visit to India over the past decade.

The visit builds on the strong momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in September 2024, and the visit of Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Crown Prince of Dubai in April 2025.

India and the UAE share warm, close, and multi-faceted relations, underpinned by strong political, cultural, and economic ties. The two countries are among each other's top trading and investment partners, bolstered by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) system, and the Bilateral Investment Treaty. India and the UAE also enjoy a robust energy partnership, including long-term energy supply arrangements.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to chart new frontiers for the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It will also enable an exchange of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, where India and the UAE share a high degree of convergence, the statement added.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) established diplomatic relations in 1972. While the UAE opened its Embassy in India in 1972, the Indian Embassy in UAE was opened in 1973.

India and the UAE enjoy strong cooperation at the United Nations. Both countries are also currently part of several plurilateral platforms such as BRICS, I2U2 (India-Israel-UAEUSA) and UFI (UAE-France-India) Trilateral, etc. UAE was invited as a Guest Country to the G20 Summit held under India's Presidency. (ANI)

