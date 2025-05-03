DT
PT
Home / World / UAE President, VPs congratulate Australian PM on Labor Party's victory

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory message to Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia, on the Labor Party's victory for a second term in the Australian government elections.
ANI
Updated At : 11:51 PM May 03, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 3 (ANI/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory message to Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia, on the Labor Party's victory for a second term in the Australian government elections.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Australian Prime Minister. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

