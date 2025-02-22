UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 22 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent congratulatory messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the Kingdom's Founding Day.

Their Highnesses also congratulated Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

