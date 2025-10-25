UAE President, VPs offer condolences to King of Thailand on passing of his mother

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 25 (ANI/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand on the passing of his mother, Queen Sirikit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the King of Thailand. (ANI/WAM)

