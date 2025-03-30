UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on Eid Al-Fitr

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 30 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received congratulatory messages from the Kings, Emirs, and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received similar messages from the Arab and Muslim leaders and prime ministers on the holy occasion. (ANI/WAM)

