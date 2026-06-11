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Home / World / UAE provides urgent relief to people affected by 7.8-magnitude Philippines earthquake

UAE provides urgent relief to people affected by 7.8-magnitude Philippines earthquake

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ANI
Updated At : 03:48 PM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 11 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has stepped in urgently, via the UAE Aid Agency, to provide relief to those affected by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the southern coast of the Philippines, resulting in the deaths of 35 people and injuries to more than 200 others.

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Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, stated, "This urgent UAE response stems from the country's international responsibility toward communities and peoples facing natural disasters and crises. We aim to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquake and help with early recovery and stability in coordination with international organisations and relevant local authorities."

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He further explained that the UAE's relief assistance has been provided on the basis of a comprehensive needs assessment conducted by the agency in coordination with relevant authorities in the Philippines, with the aim of identifying priorities and core needs of those affected.

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He underscored the UAE's commitment to delivering essential life requirements as swiftly as possible in such exceptional circumstances and critical times, in line with humanitarian situation assessments issued by the relevant UN organisations.

The UAE, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed its solidarity with the friendly Republic of the Philippines following the earthquake that struck the Mindanao region in the south of the country, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

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The UAE also extended its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Philippines, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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