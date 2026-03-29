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Home / World / UAE raises its medal tally to 8 at Asian Track Cycling Championships

UAE raises its medal tally to 8 at Asian Track Cycling Championships

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ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Manila [Philippines], March 29 (ANI/WAM): The UAE National Para Cycling Team continued its outstanding performance at the Asian Track Championships currently being held in Tagaytay, Philippines, winning four new medals -- two gold, one silver, and one bronze--on the third day of competition, bringing its total tally to eight medals (three gold, three silver, and two bronze).

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The new medals were achieved by Abdullah Salem Al Balushi, who won two gold medals. The first came in the C4 10 km scratch race after a strong performance, finishing ahead of Indonesia's Muhammad Fadli Imamuddin, while Uzbekistan's Abror Ibragimov placed third. Al Balushi then secured another gold in the C4 sprint race, again outperforming Uzbekistan's Abror Ibragimov, who finished second.

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Al Balushi has now raised his total to three gold medals and one silver, maintaining a strong presence among the championship's top athletes.

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Salama Al Khateri also added two more medals, winning silver in the C5 scratch race and bronze in the individual sprint in the same category, bringing her total to four medals (two silver and two bronze).

Dhiban Salem Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the National Paralympic Committee, praised the achievement, emphasising that these positive results come with the support of the UAE's wise leadership. He noted that the accomplishments reflect continuous efforts and a high competitive spirit, highlighting the team's ability to compete with Asia's top athletes and raise the UAE flag at continental events. (ANI/WAM)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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