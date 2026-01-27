DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UAE reiterates it will not allow airspace or territory to be used for attacks on Iran

UAE reiterates it will not allow airspace or territory to be used for attacks on Iran

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:50 AM Jan 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 27 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates reiterated that it will not allow its airspace, land or territorial waters to be used for any military operations targeting Iran, as tensions continue to rise in the region.

Advertisement

In an official statement posted on X, the UAE Foreign Ministry said the country remains committed to "not allowing its airspace, territory, or waters to be used in any hostile military actions against Iran, and to not providing any logistical support in this regard."

Advertisement

https://x.com/mofauae/status/2015791355080106414?s=20

Advertisement

The ministry also stressed on Monday that "dialogue, de-escalation, adherence to international law and respect for state sovereignty constitute the most effective foundations for addressing current crises."

The statement comes amid an expanding US military presence near Iran, including the recent deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln to West Asian waters.

Advertisement

Against this backdrop, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would resort to military action against Iran if the Islamic Republic engages in what he described as "use of violence against protesters."

Protests that began peacefully late last month later escalated, spreading across several Iranian cities.

Iranian authorities said rioters attacked public infrastructure and killed members of the security forces.

Amid the unrest, the United States and Israel's Mossad publicly acknowledged involvement on the ground.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on social media, "Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them."

In a Farsi-language post, Mossad urged rioters to "Go out together into the streets. The time has come," adding that its operatives were supporting them "not only from a distance and verbally. We are with [them] in the field."

Iranian officials said the latest riots marked the second phase of Israel's war against the Iranian nation following the 12-day conflict in June. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts