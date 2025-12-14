DT
PT
Home / World / UAE relief teams conclude humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka

UAE relief teams conclude humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:55 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 14 (ANI/WAM): UAE relief teams have concluded their humanitarian mission in the Republic of Sri Lanka as part of the urgent response launched by the United Arab Emirates, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support those affected by Cyclone Ditwah and the landslides that struck the country.

The UAE relief teams delivered a total of 116 tonnes of urgent humanitarian assistance, including food supplies and shelter materials such as tents and relief kits, as part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of affected families.

The UAE Search and Rescue Team carried out specialised field operations, during which 20 bodies of missing persons were recovered, in addition to providing first aid to eight people with minor injuries, in coordination with the relevant local authorities.

Humanitarian action represents a firmly rooted approach of the UAE, and these efforts embody its commitment to standing alongside communities affected by natural disasters, providing continued support to the Republic of Sri Lanka and assisting those impacted until they overcome the effects of the disaster and achieve recovery. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

