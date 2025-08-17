DT
PT
Home / World / UAE rescue team continues efforts to extinguish wildfires in Albania

UAE rescue team continues efforts to extinguish wildfires in Albania

ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
Tirana [Albania], August 17 (ANI/WAM): The UAE rescue team is continuing its efforts to extinguish wildfires in several areas of the Republic of Albania, in coordination with the relevant authorities. This comes as part of the UAE's ongoing support for international humanitarian missions and its commitment to strengthening rapid response to natural disasters worldwide, reflecting its deeply rooted humanitarian approach based on solidarity and international cooperation.

The team has intensified its field operations, carried out under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, using the latest equipment to ensure the fires are brought under control and to prevent their recurrence.

The UAE began its firefighting operations last Tuesday with the arrival of joint aircraft and a specialised team on Monday. The team has conducted dozens of aerial sorties over the past days, deploying thousands of kilograms of water.

The wildfires began on 5 August 2025, spreading due to extreme heatwaves, prolonged drought, and strong winds. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

