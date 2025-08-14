DT
Home / World / UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania

UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania

ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Aug 14, 2025 IST
Tirana [Albania], August 14 (ANI/ WAM): The UAE Rescue Team is continuing its efforts for the fourth consecutive day to extinguish multiple wildfires in various locations across the Republic of Albania, in close coordination with Albanian authorities.

The UAE Rescue Team is working tirelessly to combat the blazes, maintaining constant field monitoring to ensure the fires are fully contained and to prevent any flare-ups, despite facing challenges such as soaring temperatures.

Operations began on Monday in the forests of the Gramsh area and surrounding areas, following the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support firefighting efforts in Albania. Equipped with state-of-the-art firefighting tools and technology, the team has been carrying out its mission with high skill and efficiency.

Regular meetings between the UAE Rescue Team and Albanian officials are ongoing to assess the evolving situation, monitor the fire zones closely, and develop strategies to accelerate containment and extinguishing operations. (ANI/ WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

