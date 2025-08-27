DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UAE rescue team continues its efforts to contain forest fires in Albania

UAE rescue team continues its efforts to contain forest fires in Albania

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tirana [Albania], August 27 (ANI/WAM): The UAE rescue team is continuing its efforts to extinguish the massive wildfires raging across several areas of the Republic of Albania.

Advertisement

Since its arrival in Albania, the team has carried out 27 specialised aerial missions using two "Black Hawk" helicopters. These operations included 680 precise water drops on fire hotspots, during which more than 1,261 tons of water were used, significantly contributing to containing and limiting the spread of the fires.

These exceptional efforts come despite major field challenges faced by the team, including extremely high temperatures and the rugged geography of the affected areas. The operations are being carried out in close cooperation and continuous coordination with the competent Albanian authorities.

Advertisement

The team began its missions in the forests of Gramsh, Ballolli, the coastal area of Vlorë, and other regions, following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the Republic of Albania in controlling the forest fires.

Coordination meetings between the UAE team and Albanian officials are ongoing to develop the necessary plans to accelerate firefighting operations, alongside continuous field monitoring of extinguished areas to prevent the fires from reigniting. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts