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Home / World / UAE rescues 22 crew members after cargo ship catches fire in Gulf of Oman

UAE rescues 22 crew members after cargo ship catches fire in Gulf of Oman

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ANI
Updated At : 09:28 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 8 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Coast Guard rescued 22 crew members of Arab nationality after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, with all those rescued reported to be in stable condition.

According to the UAE National Guard, the rescue operation was launched after the ship's crew alerted a Coast Guard unit about the fire onboard.

In a post on X, the UAE National Guard said, "A National Guard Coast Guard unit rescued 22 people of Arab nationalities after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship they were on in the Gulf of Oman."

Following the distress report, specialised teams immediately initiated response procedures, located the vessel and reached the ship to evacuate all 22 crew members.

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The rescued individuals were provided with necessary first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities. All 22 crew members were reported to be in stable condition.

The National Guard said the operation demonstrated the preparedness and operational capabilities of its personnel, highlighting their continued commitment to responding swiftly to maritime emergencies.

It further emphasised that the Coast Guard's efforts were aimed at protecting lives and strengthening maritime security and safety in the region.

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"The operation underscores the high level of readiness and field competence of National Guard personnel, as well as their constant commitment to responding swiftly to maritime incidents and emergencies," the statement added.

The latest rescue operation comes amid continued maritime security efforts by the UAE authorities to respond to emergencies involving commercial vessels operating in the region.

Earlier, on October 10, the UAE National Guard's Coast Guard Division had rescued 22 Asian nationals after a fire broke out aboard an oil tanker in the Arabian Gulf.

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In that incident, the Coast Guard activated its emergency response procedures following a distress call from the vessel, located the tanker and rescued all 22 crew members.

The rescued individuals were subsequently provided first aid and handed over to the relevant authorities, with all reported to be in stable health. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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