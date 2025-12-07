UAE reshapes global media future at BRIDGE Summit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): The BRIDGE Summit is set to begin tomorrow, in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, with a focus on enhancing innovation and developing new tools that advance content creation.

The event is one of the initiatives of BRIDGE Alliance, a pioneering international organisation created to drive greater inclusivity, diversity and impact across the media, content and entertainment sectors.

Headquartered in the UAE, BRIDGE Alliance serves as a first-of-its-kind global body that brings together an influential board comprising former heads of state, global leaders, policymakers and CEOs from the media, communication, technology, finance and creative sectors, united by the mission to shape a more collaborative and future-ready content ecosystem.

It aims to deliver positive global impact as an independent, purpose-driven organisation committed to building a more interconnected, resilient and ethically grounded global framework for the media, content and entertainment industries, reflecting principles of cooperation and responsibility.

The summit comes as the UAE continues to advance the modernisation of its media sector to strengthen competitiveness and global appeal. This year saw the launch of the Advertiser Permit for individuals who publish promotional content on social media platforms. The initiative forms part of an integrated framework designed to create a flexible regulatory environment that keeps pace with the rapid evolution of the media industry. It aims to enhance content quality, increase the sector's attractiveness for investment and attract skilled professionals and creative talent in content creation.

The permit also aims to safeguard the rights of both society and content creators by introducing clear mechanisms for regulating advertising activity, thereby reinforcing the principles of transparency and professionalism, and cementing the UAE's position as a leading hub for advertising content production.

In parallel, the Cabinet issued a resolution regarding the Administrative Violations and Penalties Regulation related to Media Regulation, providing a vital framework to foster a responsible media environment aligned with national legislation.

The UAE's media sector continues to grow steadily. During the first half of 2025, the UAE Media Council issued 2,562 media licences and permits, including 2,152 media licences, 235 digital media licences for social media, 103 filming permits and 72 licences for newspapers and magazines, reflecting the accelerating growth of the media business environment.

In the publishing sector, the Council handled over 514,000 book titles and issued 35,000 distribution permits for books in the local market, while banning 32 titles deemed inconsistent with national values or applicable legislation.

In the cinema sector, the Council approved 611 films for screening during the first half of 2025, with total ticket sales exceeding 6 million and generating more than AED309 million in revenue. Additionally, the Council authorised the distribution of 131 electronic games across the country.

The UAE has emerged as one of the world's prominent media centres, combining a flexible regulatory landscape and advanced digital infrastructure with influential contributions to constructive content creation and media empowerment, shaping it into a forward-looking model of innovative and high-quality media governance. (ANI/WAM)

