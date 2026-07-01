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Home / World / UAE responds to relief efforts for people affected in Lebanon

UAE responds to relief efforts for people affected in Lebanon

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ANI
Updated At : 09:53 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 1 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is providing diverse humanitarian assistance through the UAE Aid Agency to relieve those affected amid the ongoing crisis in Lebanon.

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The UAE's assistance reflects the nation's civilisational mission and its moral responsibilities towards communities and peoples affected by disasters and crises, as well as its international commitments to ensuring swift humanitarian response for those impacted by such situations.

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Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of UAE Aid Agency, reaffirmed the UAE's continued global role in providing immediate response to crises, disasters, and emergencies, and in supporting affected communities and peoples through all forms of relief assistance to facilitate early recovery and ensure access to basic needs including food, medicine, clothing, and shelter.

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He noted that the Agency will deliver food supplies and other relief materials in coordination with Lebanon's Higher Relief Council, to ensure the timely provision of essential humanitarian services and the swift delivery of basic necessities to those affected.

For his part, Tariq Hassan Munaymina, Ambassador of the Lebanese Republic to the UAE, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the UAE -- its leadership, government, and people -- for their steadfast support and solidarity with the Lebanese people in all their diversity, across all circumstances and at all times.

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He commended the UAE's efforts in helping Lebanon confront its difficult living conditions, meet urgent needs, and work towards peace, stability, development, and prosperity.

The UAE has maintained its unwavering support and diverse humanitarian and developmental assistance to the brotherly Lebanese people over the years, including the "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign, embodying the values of giving, solidarity, and cooperation deeply rooted in Emirati society. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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