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Home / World / UAE sends 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Venezuela following twin earthquakes

UAE sends 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Venezuela following twin earthquakes

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ANI
Updated At : 08:23 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Caracas [Venezuela], July 21 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has sent 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid and relief supplies to Venezuela following two recent earthquakes as part of its emergency response to the disaster.

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Delivered through the UAE Aid Agency in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Caracas, the shipment includes medical supplies, tents and shelter materials to help address urgent humanitarian needs and support the response efforts of the Venezuelan authorities.

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The aid shipment was received by senior UAE and Venezuelan officials, including Andrea Corao Faria, Venezuela's Deputy Minister for Asia, Middle East and Oceania, and Inder Romero, Deputy Minister for Industrial Development and Commerce of the Ministry of People's Power for Industries and National Commerce.

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Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the assistance reflected the UAE's longstanding commitment to responding rapidly to humanitarian crises. He said the supplies will help meet urgent shelter and healthcare needs by providing accommodation materials for displaced people and medical supplies to support the treatment of those injured, contributing to early recovery efforts and easing the suffering of those affected.

Alexandra Josefina Hernandez, Venezuela's Vice Minister of Health, said that the UAE was the first country to provide these specific medical supplies and medicines tailored to the ministry's requirements.

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She praised the UAE's swift response and its support for the country's healthcare sector, adding that further international assistance might be required as the situation evolves.

The UAE Aid Agency said its teams continue to conduct field visits to the hardest-hit areas of La Guaira state to assess damage and humanitarian needs. The teams are also carrying out regular inspections of tent installation sites and medical warehouses in Caracas to monitor the distribution of aid and ensure it is delivered in line with international humanitarian standards. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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