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Home / World / UAE sends 83 tonnes of urgent relief aid for flood, landslide victims in Nepal

UAE sends 83 tonnes of urgent relief aid for flood, landslide victims in Nepal

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ANI
Updated At : 01:08 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 31 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates, through the UAE Aid Agency, has sent an aircraft carrying urgent relief aid, consisting of 83 tonnes of food supplies and various shelter and humanitarian essentials, to the friendly Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

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The aid will support those affected by the floods and landslides that have struck various parts of Nepal in recent days, resulting in the deaths, injuries, and disappearance of dozens of people and causing extensive damage.

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The urgent assistance comes in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to allocate US$10 million to provide relief to those affected, in a manner that supports early recovery and stability, while ensuring the provision of essential supplies and basic necessities for people of all age groups during such difficult and emergency circumstances.

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The UAE Aid Agency, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Nepal, is coordinating with local authorities to ensure the rapid delivery of the various relief supplies to those in need. The agency is also continuing to coordinate with relevant international organisations to strengthen and consolidate relief efforts in the affected areas. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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