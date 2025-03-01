DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / UAE sends 'Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7' to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

UAE sends 'Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7' to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

This initiative is part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza, coinciding with the Holy Month of Ramadan.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:32 PM Mar 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 1 (ANI/WAM): As part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts, the Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 has set sail from Hamriyah Port in Dubai, heading towards Al Arish, Egypt.

This initiative is part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza, coinciding with the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The ship carried 5,820 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, medicines, medical equipment, and shelter materials, to help alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Advertisement

This initiative aligns with the UAE leadership's directives, reaffirming the country's steadfast humanitarian commitment to providing aid and relief to those in need.

Several humanitarian organisations are contributing to this effort, including: the Emirates Red Crescent; the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation; the Fujairah Charity Association; the Dar Al Ber Society; the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Work; Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation; Sharjah Charity International; International Charity Organisation; the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation; Al Etihad Charity Foundation, and the Al Ihsan Charity Association.

Advertisement

The dispatch of this aid-laden ship is part of a series of UAE-led humanitarian initiatives aimed at providing urgent relief to Palestinians, underscoring the country's unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes across the region. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper