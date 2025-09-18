UAE showed interest in defence, aerospace, space technology: Piyush Goyal

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 18 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the UAE has expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation with India in key high-tech sectors, including defence, aerospace, and space technology.

While adressing the press conference in Abu Dhabi, Goyal said, "UPI has been established here... 2 new areas of investment, such as defence and aerospace, were discussed today. They also showed great interest in space technology."

He added that discussions on space collaboration included Pawan Goenka, President of INSPACE, who was present to provide insight into India's capabilities in the sector. "Pawan Goenka, President of INSPACE, was with us today. He was requested to provide information about the position paper and potential. The UAE is interested in this," Goyal stated.

Goyal also addressed developments in financial cooperation and transparency. "For many years, the issue of posting an Income Tax officer here was pending. I raised it in the last HLTFI. Very quickly, within a short time, the UAE accepted it, and now an Income Tax officer lives in our embassy, helping to speed up the exchange of financial information," he said.

The 12th Meeting of the India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments (HLJTFI) took place in Mumbai in October 2024.

"The relationship between the two countries is growing in various ways," he added.

He also acknowledged the recognition given to India's Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, who was recently awarded the UAE's second-highest civilian honour.

Goyal described the award as a "matter of pride" for the nation, highlighting the ambassador's role in advancing India-UAE relations.

"Our Ambassador, Sunjay Sudhir, was awarded the country's second-highest civilian award yesterday. This is a matter of pride for us and everyone. This demonstrates his excellent work," he said.

"It also demonstrates that his role in improving, expanding, and strengthening India-UAE relations, and the successes achieved over the past three years, are on the right track. This will greatly benefit India's economy and its people," he added.

Piyush Goyal is in the UAE for a two-day visit. (ANI)

