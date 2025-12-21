DT
Home / World / UAE signs agreement with UNHCR to support humanitarian response for those affected by conflict in Sudan

UAE signs agreement with UNHCR to support humanitarian response for those affected by conflict in Sudan

ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 21 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Aid Agency has signed a cooperation agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support the delivery of urgent humanitarian and relief aid to the Sudanese people impacted by the repercussions of the ongoing conflict in the country.

According to the agreement the Agency will provide a total of US$15 million for the implementation of the project "Protection and Assistance for People Affected by the Conflict in Sudan", which is scheduled to begin on 1st January 2026 and continue until the end of the year.

The project is aimed at strengthening humanitarian response efforts for displaced people and those impacted by the conflict in Sudan, by providing life-saving measures, including protection,shelter, healthcare, and education.

Rashid Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Logistics Support at the UAE Aid Agency, and Dr. Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR Senior Advisor and Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, signed the agreement, in the presence of Dr. Tareq Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency.

Dr. Al Ameri affirmed that this agreement is part of the UAE's continuous efforts to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict, highlighting that UAE has so far allocated US$784 million in humanitarian aid and urgent relief in support of the Sudanese people.

Furthermore, Dr. Al Ameri said, "The UAE will continue to be at the forefront of global efforts to alleviate the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Sudan, founded on our moral and humanitarian obligation to stand by people affected by conflicts and natural disasters. These efforts align with the approach established by the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and reflect the directives of the UAE's wise leadership."

The UAE's efforts have always been humanitarian first, reflecting our longstanding commitment to providing relief to the Sudanese people. Over the past decade (2015-2025), the UAE has provided US$4.24 billion in aid to the Republic of Sudan. Additionally, and since the outbreak of the ongoing crisis, over two and a half years ago, the UAE has contributed US$784 million in humanitarian assistance.

The UAE is the second biggest donor to Sudan, after the US, since the conflict started according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The UAE affirms its steadfast and unwavering commitment to support all efforts to address this catastrophic crisis, and to work alongside regional and international partners, particularly in Africa, to ensure stability and peace for the brotherly Sudanese people, demonstrating the unwavering values of humanitarian solidarity deeply rooted in the UAE's leadership and people. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

