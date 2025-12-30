UAE strongly condemns attempt to target residence of Russian President

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 30 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attempt to target the residence of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and denounced this deplorable attack and the threat it poses to security and stability.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's solidarity with the President of the Russian Federation, as well as with the government and people of Russia.

Advertisement

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's unwavering rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)