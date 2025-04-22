UAE strongly condemns "heinous" terrorist attack in Pahalgam

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 22 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned "heinous" terrorist attack which took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. UAE offered condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India, along with the families of the victims of the "heinous attack".

The statement said, "The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries of innocent people."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the UAE affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

Advertisement

"The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India, and to the families of the victims of this heinous attack, as well as its wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured", the statement added.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid "heartfelt" condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured ones.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan handle said that the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful."The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable."

"My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "strongly" condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those responsible for this heinous act will be brought to justice.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi said.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack. Home Minister reached Srinagar in the evening for the security review meeting. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)