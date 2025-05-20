DT
Home / World / UAE strongly condemns targeting of Hamad Prosthetics Hospital in Gaza Strip

ANI
Updated At : 06:52 AM May 20, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 20 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli airstrikes on the Hamad Prosthetics Hospital in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of innocent people.

The UAE denounced the attack as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, and warned against the ongoing Israeli aggression and military escalation which threaten to cause further loss of life and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE's categorical rejection of the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of protecting medical facilities, institutions and healthcare workers, and ensuring that they are not targeted during conflict.

The Ministry stressed that the immediate priority is to safeguard civilian lives, and ensure the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian relief and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, the Ministry called on the international community to intensify all regional and international efforts to find a serious political horizon that achieves comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, that fulfills the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with relevant resolutions of international legitimacy. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

