UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on church in Democratic Republic of Congo

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a church in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which resulted in the deaths of a number of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the DRC over this heinous and cowardly attack. (ANI/WAM)

