UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on church in Democratic Republic of Congo

ANI
Updated At : 06:50 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a church in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which resulted in the deaths of a number of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the DRC over this heinous and cowardly attack. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

