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Home / World / UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kuwaiti border posts

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kuwaiti border posts

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ANI
Updated At : 05:35 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 25 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted two northern border posts in the State of Kuwait using two explosive-laden drones launched from the Republic of Iraq.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this terrorist attack constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

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The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability. (ANI/WAM)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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