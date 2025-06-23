DT
UAE strongly condemns terrorist bombing of Mar Elias Church near Syrian Capital

UAE strongly condemns terrorist bombing of Mar Elias Church near Syrian Capital

ANI
Updated At : 07:15 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 23 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist bombing at Mar Elias Church near Damascus, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and with the government and people of Syria over this terrorist crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)


