DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / UAE supplies 40.8 pc of Japan's oil imports in May

UAE supplies 40.8 pc of Japan's oil imports in May

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tokyo [Japan], June 30 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates was Japan's top crude oil supplier in May 2025, providing Tokyo with 30.42 million barrels of crude oil, according to official Japanese data.

Advertisement

This volume accounted for 40.8 per cent of Japan's total crude oil imports for the month, based on figures released by the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

In total, Japan imported 74.61 million barrels of crude oil in May, with Arab oil making up the vast majority at 90.9 per cent or 67.81 million barrels. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts