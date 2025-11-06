UAE supports efforts to implement humanitarian truce, achieve immediate ceasefire in Sudan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 6 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its full support for regional and international efforts aimed at implementing an immediate humanitarian truce, and achieving a comprehensive ceasefire in Sudan, to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid to those impacted and end the ongoing suffering of civilians since the outbreak of the civil war.

The UAE strongly condemned and denounced the grave humanitarian violations and horrific crimes committed against civilians across war-torn regions of Sudan, including the city of El Fasher. The UAE stressed that targeting civilians, residential areas, and vital facilities in all regions witnessing armed confrontations constitutes a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, and all human and moral principles. The UAE noted that the atrocities taking place in Sudan represent crimes against humanity that necessitate a unified and firm international stance.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasised the need for both warring parties to fully uphold their responsibilities to protect civilians and ensure the urgent, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. The Ministry further stressed that exploiting humanitarian assistance for political or military purposes is unacceptable and strongly condemned.

The UAE underscored that the Quad joint statement on Sudan represents a historic step in efforts to end the crisis, as it provides an accurate assessment of its nature and outlines a clear roadmap for addressing it- beginning with a humanitarian truce followed by a civilian transition of power. The UAE reiterated that there is no military solution to the Sudanese crisis, highlighting that the regional and international consensus reflected in the statement provides significant support for advancing peace and preserving the unity of Sudan.

The UAE underscored its steadfast position that calls for an immediate ceasefire, the adoption of a political solution and a comprehensive national dialogue as the only path to ending the civil war, preserving Sudan's unity and stability, as well as supporting regional and international efforts to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people. (ANI/WAM)

