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Home / World / UAE to compete in International Optimist European Gold Cup in Italy

UAE to compete in International Optimist European Gold Cup in Italy

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ANI
Updated At : 04:52 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Rome [Italy], August 12 (ANI/WAM): The UAE modern sailing team (Optimist class) is set to participate in the International Optimist Gold Cup in Riva del Garda, Italy, as part of preparations for the Asian Games in Sri Lanka this coming December.

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The UAE Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation announced the national team roster for the international tournament that features Hamad Al Mheiri, Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Zayed Al Hosani, Jean-Luc Hervey, and Carolina Bajak. In June, the athletes joined the programs of the UAE Committee for Nurturing Athletic Talent and Supporting National Sports at the Ministry of Sports under a memorandum of understanding signed between the Federation and the Committee.

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The national team delegation arrived in Italy on Tuesday for a preparatory training camp running until 21st August ahead of the competition.

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Mohammed Al Obeidli, Secretary-General of the UAE Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation, affirmed that investing in talent is a core pillar of the Federation's strategy, chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan. He noted that nurturing the rising generation and providing continuous development programmes ensures sustainable achievements and maintains the UAE's strong presence in modern sailing regionally and internationally.

Al Obeidli praised the efforts of the UAE Committee for Talent and National Sports Support (UAETSS) at the Ministry of Sports. He highlighted that the partnership exemplifies integration among national sports entities, helping create optimal conditions for national talent to enhance their skill levels and gain international experience. (ANI/WAM)

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