UAE turns down request for Gupta brothers' extradition

PTI

Johannesburg, April 7

South Africa said Friday that the UAE has turned down its request to extradite two brothers from the wealthy Indian-origin Gupta family to face trial in this country on fraud and corruption charges.

The three Gupta brothers, Ajay, Atul and Rajesh, are wanted in South Africa for their alleged roles in the looting of billions of rands from state enterprises.

They are alleged to have used their proximity to former president Jacob Zuma to do this. The South African government last year submitted a formal extradition application to the United Arab Emirates for Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta.

The family fled to Dubai five years ago as the net closed in on them following Zuma's ousting by his own African National Congress when he refused to step down.