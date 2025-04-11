UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 11 (ANI/WAM): The United States Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, has concluded his first official international trip to the UAE since assuming office, reinforcing the longstanding and constructive bilateral ties between both countries.

The visit highlighted the central role of energy in strengthening the UAE-US relationship and their shared commitment to supporting global energy security and stability of energy markets. At a time of heightened market volatility, both partners reaffirmed the critical need to enhance operational efficiency and adopt latest technologies to ensure the delivery of cost competitive energy.

Over the course of his two-day visit, Secretary Wright met with senior UAE government and business leaders including Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, Chairman of Masdar, and Executive Chairman of XRG; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, Managing Director and CEO of ADQ; Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said, "The UAE and US enjoy a longstanding strategic relationship underpinned by a shared commitment to ensuring energy security and prosperity. Secretary Chris Wright's visit to the UAE has provided an important platform to deepen our ties and unlock new opportunities across multiple sectors, including the energy-AI nexus. We look forward to working with Secretary Wright and the US Administration to foster investment in the energy sector, drive socioeconomic development and shape a more prosperous future for the world."

Secretary Wright said that he was thrilled to visit the UAE, adding that his visit to ADNOC was "tremendous". He described the company as a "high-technology, strong culture and high-performing energy business" and hailed its leadership in adopting AI and technology to future-proof, drive cost-competitiveness and remain a top global energy provider.

Suhail Al Mazrouei said, "It is a great honor to have welcomed the U.S. Secretary of Energy to the UAE. Secretary Wright's visit served as a timely push of our efforts to enhance energy security in both our nations. In the past two days, we dove into meaningful discussions that will take the UAE-U.S. ties to new heights on multiple fronts, including energy, infrastructure, trade and investment. We are confident that the success of this visit has set the stage for even greater collaboration between our countries. We wish Secretary Wright all the best in the remaining part of his journey in the Middle East."

Secretary Wright was hosted at ADNOC HQ and visited strategic UAE energy facilities including the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which now meets approximately 25% of the UAE's electricity needs and was developed under the landmark UAE-U.S. 123 Agreement for Civil Nuclear Cooperation. In addition, he visited ADNOC's Shah Gas Field, where US-based Occidental is a strategic partner. The field is one of the world's largest of its kind, producing over 1.45 billion standard cubic feet per day (scfd) of natural gas.

Secretary Wright was also given a guided helicopter overflight of the Al Dhafra Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Producer (IPP) project. The visit to the facilities highlighted how energy is crucial to driving economic development and global prosperity.

The meetings between Secretary Wright and UAE energy, AI and investment leaders explored huge opportunities for further partnerships including the energy-AI nexus, infrastructure and manufacturing.

XRG, ADNOC's international energy investment company, is well positioned to play a key role in deepening partnerships with the US as it meets the fast-growing energy needs of AI. (ANI/WAM)

